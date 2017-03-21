VBA ArrayList – A Complete Guide

The VBA ArrayList is a much better alternative to the built-in VBA Collection. It contains much richer functionality such as sorting, converting to an array, removing all items etc.

Check out the quick guide for an overview of what the ArrayList does. The rest of this post provides examples of how to use the ArrayList.

Quick Guide to the VBA ArrayList

Task Method Parameters Examples Access item Item index - long integer value = list.Item(0)

value = list.Item(3) Access item added last Item index - long integer value = list.Item(list.Count - 1) Access item added first Item index - long integer value = list.Item(0) Access all items(For Each) N/A N/A Dim element As Variant

For Each element In fruit

Debug.Print element

Next element Access all items(For) Item index - long integer Dim i As Long

For i = 0 To list.Count - 1

Debug.Print list.item(i)

Next i Add item Add object or value list.Add "Apple"

list.Add "Pear" Copy ArrayList to another ArrayList Clone None Dim list2 As Object

Set list2 = list.Clone Copy to Array ToArray None Dim arr As Variant

arr = list.ToArray Copy to a range(row) ToArray None Sheet1.Range( "A1" ).Resize(1, list.Count).Value = list.ToArray Copy to a range(column) ToArray None Sheet1.Range("A3").Resize(list.Count, 1).Value = WorksheetFunction.Transpose(list.ToArray) Create CreateObject "System.Collections.ArrayList" Dim list As Object

Set list = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) Declare N/A N/A Dim list As Object Find - check if item exists Contains item to find list.Contains( "Apple" ) Find the position of an item in the ArrayList IndexOf 1. Item to find.

2. Position to start searching from. Dim index As Long

' Search from 0 position

index = fruit.IndexOf( "Pear" , 0) Get number of items Count None totalElements = list.Count Insert Item Insert 1. Index - position to insert at.

2 Value - object or value to insert. list.Insert 0, "Peach" ' First

list.Insert 1, "Banana" ' Second

list.Insert list.Count, "Orange" ' Last

Remove all Items

Clear None list.Clear Remove item at position RemoveAt Index - position where the item is list.RemoveAt 0 Remove item by name Remove Item - the item to remove from the ArrayList list.Remove "Apple"

Remove a range of Items RemoveRange 1. Index - starting postion.

2. Count - the number of items to remove. list.RemoveRange 1,3 Reverse the list Reverse None list.Reverse Sort in ascending Sort None list.Sort

Description

The ArrayList is similar to the VBA built-in Collection. It is not part of VBA, but it is in an external library which we can access easily. The ArrayList is the same one that is used in the language C#. As you would expect, the ArrayList has a built-in sort, array conversion and other functionality that you would expect in a modern programming language. For the purpose of this article, I will refer to it as the VBA ArrayList.

Declare and Create the VBA ArrayList

Like all external libraries we can create the ArrayList using early and late binding.





Late Binding

We use CreateObject to create the ArrayList using late binding:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub UsingArrayList() Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) End Sub





The disadvantage of late binding is that we don’t have access to the Intellisense. The advantage is that it is better to use when distributing a VBA application to a user.





Early Binding

Update 12-Nov-2019: Intellisense doesn’t currently work for the ArrayList.

Early binding allows use to use the Intellisense to see what is available to use. We must first add the type library as a reference and then select it from the reference list. We can use the following steps to do this:

Select Tools and then References from the menu. Click on the Browse. Find the file mscorlib.tlb and click Open. It should be in a folder like this C:\Windows\Microsoft.NET\Framework\v4.0.30319. Scroll down the list and check mscorlib.dll. Click Ok.



You can now use the following code to declare the ArrayList using early binding:

Dim coll As New ArrayList





VBA ArrayList Automation Error

You may encounter the VB Run-time Error ‘-2146232576 Automation Error’ when trying to get the ArrayList to work. Or sometimes your code has been working for a long time and then suddenly this error appears.

This is caused by not having the correct .Net Framework version installed. The correct version is 3.5. It doesn’t matter if you have a later version like 4.7, you must have 3.5 installed.





Adding Items to the VBA ArrayList

Adding items to the ArrayList is very similar to how we add them to the Collection. We use the Add method:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub AddingToList() Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items coll.Add "Apple" coll.Add "Watermelon" coll.Add "Pear" coll.Add "Banana" ' Insert to first position coll.Insert 0, "Plum" End Sub

Reading through an ArrayList

We read through the ArrayList similar to the VBA Collection except that we read from zero to Count-1 rather than from one to Count.

Note: We will use this PrintToImmediateWindow sub in the follow examples to show the contents of the array after the various operations.

' Print all items to the Immediate Window(Ctrl + G) ' Items must be basic data type e.g. Long, String, Double ' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub PrintToImmediateWindow(coll As Object) Dim i As Long For i = 0 To coll.Count - 1 Debug.Print coll(i) Next i End Sub



We can use the For Each loop with the VBA ArrayList just like we use it with a Collection:

' Print all items to the Immediate Window(Ctrl + G) ' Items much be basic data type e.g. Long, String, Double ' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub PrintToImmediateWindowEach(coll As Object) Dim item As Variant For Each item In coll Debug.Print item Next item End Sub

Sorting

Sort will sort the VBA ArrayList in ascending order.

To sort in descending order simply use Reverse after Sort.

The following code shows an example of sorting in both ascending and descending order:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub Sorting() Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items coll.Add "Apple" coll.Add "Watermelon" coll.Add "Pear" coll.Add "Banana" coll.Add "Plum" ' Sort coll.Sort Debug.Print vbCrLf & "Sorted Ascending" ' Add this sub from "Reading through the items" section PrintToImmediateWindow coll ' Reverse sort coll.Reverse Debug.Print vbCrLf & "Sorted Descending" PrintToImmediateWindow coll End Sub

' https://excelmacromastery.com/
Sub PrintToImmediateWindow(coll As Object)
    Dim i As Long
    For i = 0 To coll.Count - 1
        Debug.Print coll(i)
    Next i
End Sub

Cloning the VBA ArrayList

We can create a copy of the ArrayList by using the Clone method. This creates a brand new copy of the ArrayList.

It’s not the same as assigning the variable which means both variables point to the same ArrayList e.g.

' Both variables point to the same ArrayList Set coll2 = coll

We use Clone like this:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub Cloning() ' Create the ArrayList Dim coll1 As Object Set coll1 = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items coll1.Add "Apple" coll1.Add "Watermelon" coll1.Add "Pear" coll1.Add "Banana" coll1.Add "Plum" ' Creates a copy of the original ArrayList Dim coll2 As Object Set coll2 = coll1.Clone ' Remove all items from coll1 coll1.Clear ' Add PrintToImmediateWindow sub from "Reading through the items" section Debug.Print vbCrLf & "coll1 Contents are:" PrintToImmediateWindow coll1 Debug.Print vbCrLf & "coll2 Contents are:" PrintToImmediateWindow coll2 End Sub

' https://excelmacromastery.com/
Sub PrintToImmediateWindow(coll As Object)
    Dim i As Long
    For i = 0 To coll.Count - 1
        Debug.Print coll(i)
    Next i
End Sub

Copying from an VBA ArrayList to an Array

We can copy from the ArrayList to an array in one line using the ToArray method:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub CopyToArray() ' Declare and Create ArrayList Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items coll.Add "Apple" coll.Add "Watermelon" coll.Add "Pear" coll.Add "Banana" coll.Add "Plum" ' Copy to array Dim arr As Variant arr = coll.ToArray ' Print the array Debug.Print vbCrLf & "Printing the array contents:" PrintArrayToImmediate arr End Sub

' Prints the contents of a one dimensional array ' to the Immediate Window(Ctrl + G) ' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub PrintArrayToImmediate(arr As Variant) Dim i As Long For i = LBound(arr) To UBound(arr) Debug.Print arr(i) Next i End Sub



Writing Directly to a Range

One of the biggest advantages of the ArrayList is that we can write the contents directly to a range.

The code below writes the contents to both a row and a column:

' Writes the contents of an ArrayList to a worksheet range ' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub ClearArrayList() ' Declare and Create ArrayList Dim fruit As Object Set fruit = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items fruit.Add "Apple" fruit.Add "Watermelon" fruit.Add "Pear" fruit.Add "Banana" fruit.Add "Plum" fruit.Add "Peach" ' ' Clean existing data Sheet1.Cells.ClearContents ' Write to a row Sheet1.Range( "C1" ).Resize(1, fruit.Count).Value = fruit.toArray ' Write to a column Sheet1.Range( "A1" ).Resize(fruit.Count, 1).Value = WorksheetFunction.Transpose(fruit.toArray) End Sub

Array to a VBA ArrayList(1D)

As we have seen, there is an in-built function ToArray which will copy from an ArrayList to an Array.

If we want to copy from an Array to an ArrayList we need to create our own function which I have done below. Because we read through the items one at a time, it may be a bit slow if we have a lot of data:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Function ArrayToArrayList(arr As Variant) As Object ' Check that array is One Dimensional On Error Resume Next Dim ret As Long ret = -1 ret = UBound(arr, 2) On Error Goto 0 If ret <> -1 Then Err.Raise vbObjectError + 513, "ArrayToArrayList" _ , "The array can only have one 1 dimension" End If ' Create the ArrayList Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items to the ArrayList Dim i As Long For i = LBound(arr, 1) To UBound(arr, 1) coll.Add arr(i) Next i ' Return the new ArrayList Set ArrayToArrayList = coll End Function



You can use it like this:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub ReadFromArray1D() Dim arr(1 To 3) As Variant arr(1) = "PeterJ" arr(2) = "Jack" arr(3) = "Jill" ' Create the ArrayList Dim coll As Object Set coll = ArrayToArrayList(arr) PrintToImmediateWindow coll End Sub

Remove All Items from the ArrayList

We can remove all the items from an ArrayList by using the Clear function:

' https://excelmacromastery.com/ Sub ClearArrayList() ' Declare and Create ArrayList Dim coll As Object Set coll = CreateObject( "System.Collections.ArrayList" ) ' Add items coll.Add "Apple" coll.Add "Watermelon" coll.Add "Pear" coll.Add "Banana" coll.Add "Plum" Debug.Print vbCrLf & "The number of items is: " & coll.Count ' Remove all item coll.Clear Debug.Print "The number of items is: " & coll.Count End Sub



What’s Next?

